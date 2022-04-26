Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CIWT Staff Member Receives Copernicus Award

    CIWT Staff Member Receives Copernicus Award

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Kurt Van Slooten 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Cortez, assigned to the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), was honored as one of the 2022 Copernicus Award winners for his contributions supporting information warfare during the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association’s TechNet Cyber conference at the Baltimore Convention Center on Apr. 26.

    NETC
    Copernicus Award
    CIWT
    IWTC Corry Station

