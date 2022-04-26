CIWT Staff Member Receives Copernicus Award

Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Cortez, assigned to the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), was honored as one of the 2022 Copernicus Award winners for his contributions supporting information warfare during the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association’s TechNet Cyber conference at the Baltimore Convention Center on Apr. 26.

