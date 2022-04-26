Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Cortez, assigned to the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), was honored as one of the 2022 Copernicus Award winners for his contributions supporting information warfare during the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association’s TechNet Cyber conference at the Baltimore Convention Center on Apr. 26.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 09:48
|Photo ID:
|7178694
|VIRIN:
|220426-N-N0484-1001
|Resolution:
|1308x2100
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CIWT Staff Member Receives Copernicus Award, by Kurt Van Slooten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CIWT Staff Member Receives Copernicus Award
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT