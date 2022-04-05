ANGRC Command Center, CAT undergoes $3.5M modernization, strengthens Air Guard warfighter

This graphic depicts a before image (top) from August 19, 2021, and after image (bottom) from April 2, 2022, of the Crisis Action Team (CAT) facility located at the Air National Guard Readiness Center (ANGRC), Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. The ANGRC CAT and Command Center underwent a $3.5 million renovation that modernized facility capabilities to better serve Air Guard contingency operations domestically and globally. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse) (This photo has been altered for security purposes)

