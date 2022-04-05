Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANGRC Command Center, CAT undergoes 3.5M modernization, strengthens Air Guard warfighter

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse 

    Air National Guard

    This graphic depicts a before image (top) from August 19, 2021, and after image (bottom) from April 2, 2022, of the Crisis Action Team (CAT) facility located at the Air National Guard Readiness Center (ANGRC), Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. The ANGRC CAT and Command Center underwent a $3.5 million renovation that modernized facility capabilities to better serve Air Guard contingency operations domestically and globally. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse) (This photo has been altered for security purposes)

    This work, ANGRC Command Center, CAT undergoes 3.5M modernization, strengthens Air Guard warfighter, by TSgt Morgan Whitehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANGRC Command Center, CAT undergoes $3.5M modernization, strengthens Air Guard warfighter

