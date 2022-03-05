U.S. Army Warrant Officer Carl Merchant, wage leader, Michigan Army National Guard, who recently graduated from Warrant Officer Candidate School, poses for a photo at the Grand Valley Armory, Wyoming, Michigan, May 3, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)
Michigan National Guard Soldier advances through career progression
