Part-time job, full-time commitment: Idaho Army National Guard flight crew maintains civilian careers

The Army National Guard gives members the opportunity to serve their community, state and nation while pursuing their civilian careers. Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers conducted a flight mission recently on April 28, 2022, and several of the Guardsmen are just part-time Soldiers. Aside from serving their country, pilots 1st Lt. Colton Ankeney is a small business owner making custom camping vans and 1st Lt. Lucas Glauser is a civil engineer. Ankeney joined the Idaho Army National Guard in 2015 so that he could serve in the military without having to leave Idaho. Glauser wanted to become an Army aviator after watching helicopters fight fire near his childhood home, which he got to do himself last summer. The flight’s crew chief Spc. Brogan Schaeffer is an English teacher at Burley High School. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

