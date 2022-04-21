Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeants Time Training

    Sergeants Time Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Pvt. Jamieson Tallent 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    HHC-USAG Company, conducts a ruck march, Apr. 21, 2022, on Camp Casey, South Korea. Every Thursday HHC conducts (STT) sergeants time training, to help soldiers and Katusa's exercise different training scenarios and skills. (U.S. Army photo, by Pvt. Jamieson Tallent).

