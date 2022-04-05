Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Kenyan defense forum

    U.S. Kenyan defense forum

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs         

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for African Affairs Chidi Blyden speaks with Kenyan Cabinet Defense Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Kenyan Chief of Defense General Robert Kibochi at a conference meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 4, 2022. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force TSgt. Jack Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 17:51
    Photo ID: 7175080
    VIRIN: 220504-D-XI929-4004
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Kenyan defense forum, by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense for African Affairs Chidi Blyden
    Kenyan Cabinet Defense Secretary Eugene Wamalwa
    Kenyan Chief of Defense General Robert Kibochi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT