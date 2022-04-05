U.S. Kenyan defense forum

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for African Affairs Chidi Blyden speaks with Kenyan Cabinet Defense Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Kenyan Chief of Defense General Robert Kibochi at a conference meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 4, 2022. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force TSgt. Jack Sanders)
