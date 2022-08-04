Automating repetitive tasks saves hours of work

Staff Sgt. Ryan Jette created an automation for training records that saved 79 man hours in the 37th Training Group alone before launching throughout his career field. Jette is a Unit Training Manager with the 343rd Training Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

