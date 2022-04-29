220429-N-XW558-1034

CORONADO, Calif. (April 29, 2022) SEAL Team 5 members participate in a physical training event celebrating the 39th anniversary of the team at the Silver Strand Training Complex. 2022 marks the 60th Anniversary of the establishment of Navy SEAL Teams and, throughout the year, NSW will honor their unique heritage by showcasing those who paved the way and the high standards, unique capabilities, and diversity found across the SEAL community today. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alex Smedegard)

