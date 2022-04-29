Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220429-N-XW558-1034

    220429-N-XW558-1034

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Smedegard 

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    CORONADO, Calif. (April 29, 2022) SEAL Team 5 members participate in a physical training event celebrating the 39th anniversary of the team at the Silver Strand Training Complex. 2022 marks the 60th Anniversary of the establishment of Navy SEAL Teams and, throughout the year, NSW will honor their unique heritage by showcasing those who paved the way and the high standards, unique capabilities, and diversity found across the SEAL community today. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alex Smedegard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 14:15
    Photo ID: 7174312
    VIRIN: 220429-N-XW558-1034
    Resolution: 3779x2370
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220429-N-XW558-1034, by PO1 Alex Smedegard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Physical Training
    NSW
    SEAL Team FIVE
    Naval Special Warfare Group 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT