    New York National Guard gets medical readiness award

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    A New York Army National Guard medical specialist assigned to the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducts a physical at the Medical Command's Buffalo , New York clinic.. Medical personnel across the state coordinate to ensure New York Army National Guard Soldiers are ready to deploy.

    NY Army Guard gets Medical Readiness Award for large states

