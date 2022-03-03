A New York Army National Guard medical specialist assigned to the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducts a physical at the Medical Command's Buffalo , New York clinic.. Medical personnel across the state coordinate to ensure New York Army National Guard Soldiers are ready to deploy.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 10:44 Photo ID: 7173719 VIRIN: 220303-Z-A3538-1003 Resolution: 300x312 Size: 41.71 KB Location: BUFFALO, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New York National Guard gets medical readiness award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.