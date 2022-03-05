Arlington Arrives in Greece

220503-N-PC065-4056 AEGEAN SEA – A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263 (Rein.), flies over the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), May 3, 2022. Arlington, with embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, is participating in exercise Alexander the Great 2022 under the command and control of Task Force 61/2. ATG22 is a bilateral U.S.-Greece (Hellenic) amphibious training event designed to exercise battalion-level command and control and company-level combined arms training in order to increase U.S. and Greek interoperability and demonstrate the trans-Atlantic relationship between U.S. Navy-Marine Corps and Hellenic Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

