WIESBADEN, Germany - U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden BOSS team members and German Soldiers from the Landeskommando Hessen kicked off their partnership with a BBQ .
Garrison Weisbaden BOSS Soldiers kick off host nation partnership with BBQ
