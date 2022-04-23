Best Sapper Competition 2022

U.S. Army CPT Alaimoana Paunga assigned to 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, Fort Hood TX. Completes the swim phase of the Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard wood, MO April 23 2022. The Best Sapper Competition gives elite Engineers throughout the Army an opportunity to compete in a grueling six-phase, three-day competition to determine who are the best Engineers in the Army. (U.S. Army Photo By Lekendrick Stallworth)

