Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Sapper Competition 2022

    Best Sapper Competition 2022

    MO, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army CPT Alaimoana Paunga assigned to 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, Fort Hood TX. Completes the swim phase of the Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard wood, MO April 23 2022. The Best Sapper Competition gives elite Engineers throughout the Army an opportunity to compete in a grueling six-phase, three-day competition to determine who are the best Engineers in the Army. (U.S. Army Photo By Lekendrick Stallworth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 17:50
    Photo ID: 7172414
    VIRIN: 220423-F-NO007-0001
    Resolution: 3943x3154
    Size: 7.03 MB
    Location: MO, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Sapper Competition 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineer
    Sapper
    Sappers
    Best Sapper Competition
    Winning Matters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT