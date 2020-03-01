HaptX demonstrates new VR unit with 821st CRSS

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Norris Lewis, 821st Contingency Response Support Squadron Department of Readiness section chief, tries on a HaptX’s virtual reality gloves at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 18, 2022. HaptX demonstrated their new, state-of-the-art VR unit that allows users to simulate feeling of real-life objects through 136 different sensors in their patented gloves. (U.S. Air Force photo taken by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner

Date Posted: 05.03.2022