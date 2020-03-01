U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Norris Lewis, 821st Contingency Response Support Squadron Department of Readiness section chief, tries on a HaptX’s virtual reality gloves at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 18, 2022. HaptX demonstrated their new, state-of-the-art VR unit that allows users to simulate feeling of real-life objects through 136 different sensors in their patented gloves. (U.S. Air Force photo taken by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner
This work, HaptX demonstrates new VR unit with 821st CRSS, by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
