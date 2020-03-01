U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Quilty, 821st Contingency Response Support Squadron element leader, puts on form-fitting HaptX virtual reality gloves at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 18, 2022. Travis AFB hosted HaptX as they demonstrated their new, state-of-the-art VR unit that allows users to simulate feeling of real-life objects in the VR world. (U.S. Air Force photo taken by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 16:30
|Photo ID:
|7172301
|VIRIN:
|220420-F-BQ943-0000
|Resolution:
|7283x4917
|Size:
|14.65 MB
|Location:
|FAIRFIELD, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HaptX demonstrates new VR unit with 821st CRSS, by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
