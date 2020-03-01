Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HaptX demonstrates new VR unit with 821st CRSS

    FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Quilty, 821st Contingency Response Support Squadron element leader, puts on form-fitting HaptX virtual reality gloves at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 18, 2022. Travis AFB hosted HaptX as they demonstrated their new, state-of-the-art VR unit that allows users to simulate feeling of real-life objects in the VR world. (U.S. Air Force photo taken by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2020
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 16:30
    Photo ID: 7172301
    VIRIN: 220420-F-BQ943-0000
    Resolution: 7283x4917
    Size: 14.65 MB
    Location: FAIRFIELD, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HaptX demonstrates new VR unit with 821st CRSS, by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VR
    Travis AFB
    621st CRW
    HaptX
    821st CRSS

