Military spouse Valerie McNulty says the use of a GPS tracker placed in her household goods during her Family’s recent permanent change of station made national news headlines, and led to conversations with top Department of Defense officials about bettering PCS experiences.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 14:49 Photo ID: 7171993 VIRIN: 210804-A-BB164-0009 Resolution: 5176x3452 Size: 3.26 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Family’s PCS ingenuity alerts DoD officials to possibilities, sparking process improvements, by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.