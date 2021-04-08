Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Family’s PCS ingenuity alerts DoD officials to possibilities, sparking process improvements

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2021

    Photo by Jenn DeHaan 

    Fort Knox

    Military spouse Valerie McNulty says the use of a GPS tracker placed in her household goods during her Family’s recent permanent change of station made national news headlines, and led to conversations with top Department of Defense officials about bettering PCS experiences.

