Ohio National Guard senior leaders meet to discuss, enact future organizational change

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Senior leaders from across the Ohio National Guard convened at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in early April for the annual Joint Senior Leaders Conference, with an eye toward the future of the organization and their roles in facilitating the way ahead.



The annual two-day event provides an opportunity to discuss successes of the past year, future training, the direction the Ohio National Guard is headed and issues relevant to the force as a whole.



This year’s Joint Senior Leaders Conference (JSLC), conducted April 1-2, included several keynote speakers and breakout sessions for both the Ohio Army and Air National Guard. The breakout discussions consisted of ways to improve inclusivity and provided upcoming changes on various policies and programs. Speakers included Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted; Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general; Maj. Gen. James Camp, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Air; and Brig. Gen. Thomas E. Moore II, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army.



“The importance of this event is being able to see what’s going on in the Army and Air, the state levels and the national levels and, overall, the integration and getting to meet new people at the event,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jacquita Melton, 178th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group superintendent.



The JSLC gives both the Ohio Army and Air National Guard the chance to collaborate and learn from each other. Both components of the organization can share successes, discuss areas for improvement and determine how to make positive changes in their respective organizations.



“This is an opportunity to bring all the leaders together for an open conversation where everyone can get on the same page with what the key issues are affecting the Guard as a whole,” said Lt. Col. Daniel Molleske, commander of the 112th Medical Battalion, a new Ohio Army National Guard unit which officially activates in 2023. “It also serves as a format for generating ideas on how to solve those issues.”

