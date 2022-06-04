Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Marianas Hosts Weight Handling Equipment Industry Outreach

    GUAM

    04.06.2022

    Photo by JoAnna Delfin 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    Charles Chittim, NAVFAC Marianas Weight Handling and Equipment program manager, discusses NAVFAC’s contractor crane operating permit process, lift plan requirements on NAVFAC projects, and the development of a standardized lift plan for contractors to use for standard and critical lifts. The presentation was part of an industry outreach where more than 50 contractors attended to learn more about NAVFAC’s WHE processes and procedures.

    Guam
    NAVFAC Marianas
    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command
    Weight Handling Equipment

