Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PCS season is coming — Plan ahead

    PCS season is coming — Plan ahead

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Keith Pannell 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Plan your move. Pay attention to the Personal Property Team during levy briefings, ask questions, take notes. Know your maximum Household Goods weight allowance and what items you are authorized to ship. Decide what to ship, store, and or donate or recycle.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 17:23
    Photo ID: 7170581
    VIRIN: 220502-D-VE918-387
    Resolution: 720x960
    Size: 78.06 KB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PCS season is coming — Plan ahead, by Keith Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PCS season is coming &mdash; Plan ahead

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORT SILL
    TRADOC
    Soldiers
    FIRES CENTER Of EXCELLENCE
    USArmy
    People First

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT