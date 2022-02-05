Plan your move. Pay attention to the Personal Property Team during levy briefings, ask questions, take notes. Know your maximum Household Goods weight allowance and what items you are authorized to ship. Decide what to ship, store, and or donate or recycle.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 17:23
|Photo ID:
|7170581
|VIRIN:
|220502-D-VE918-387
|Resolution:
|720x960
|Size:
|78.06 KB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PCS season is coming — Plan ahead, by Keith Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PCS season is coming — Plan ahead
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT