    Navy extingushes DES Fire Team during MWR volleyball event

    BULGARIA

    05.02.2022

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    With thousands of multinational soldiers regularly moving on and off the garrison at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, the Directorate of Family, Morale, and Welfare continues to innovate and provide deployed Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines with activities for their off time.

    This weekend was no exception, so MWR spiked it home with a volleyball tournament Sunday, May 1. The event attracted more than 50 players from the Army and Navy, with the garrison's Directorate of Emergency Services fire department blazing ahead with a team.

    A chorus of 'Anchors Aweigh' came due with the Navy team extinguishing the DES fire department team to take the championship. MWR activities in NSTA are one example of the MWR team's great work across the garrison's 31 sites. For more information, check out Kaiserslautern.armymwr.com and Baumholder.armymwr.com for all the activities available! (Courtesy photos)

