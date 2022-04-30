Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First SAPR Color Run in Misawa

    First SAPR Color Run in Misawa

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Seaman Unique Byrd 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (April 30, 2022) –Lt. Cmdr. Robert Allen, assigned to Naval Air Facility Misawa, participates in the first joint Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Color Run held in Misawa. The Department of Defense prevents and responds to the crime of sexual assault in order to enable military readiness and reduce, with a goal to eliminate, sexual assault from the military. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Misawa
    NAFM
    SAAPM
    Color Run

