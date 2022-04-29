T38 Devil Ray USV Operations

220429-A-ZV876 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 29, 2022) A T38 Devil Ray unmanned surface vessel operates during a demonstration off the coast of Bahrain, April 29. In September 2021, U.S. 5th Fleet launched Task Force 59 to integrate new unmanned systems and artificial intelligence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

