    T38 Devil Ray USV Operations

    T38 Devil Ray USV Operations

    BAHRAIN

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Sgt. David Resnick 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220429-A-ZV876 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 29, 2022) A T38 Devil Ray unmanned surface vessel operates during a demonstration off the coast of Bahrain, April 29. In September 2021, U.S. 5th Fleet launched Task Force 59 to integrate new unmanned systems and artificial intelligence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T38 Devil Ray USV Operations, by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    USN
    T38
    TF59

