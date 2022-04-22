220422-N-PG340-1002 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (April 22, 2022) U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 ‘Step Forward’ to prevent, report, and advocate in support of Sexual Assault Prevention and Response awareness month onboard Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme, California. NMCB-5 is homeported out of Port Hueneme. They train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.30.2022 14:25 Photo ID: 7168667 VIRIN: 220422-N-PG340-1002 Resolution: 3346x1043 Size: 1.77 MB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 ‘Step Forward’ for Sexual Assault Prevention and Response awareness month, by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.