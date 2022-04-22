Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 ‘Step Forward’ for Sexual Assault Prevention and Response awareness month

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    220422-N-PG340-1002 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (April 22, 2022) U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 ‘Step Forward’ to prevent, report, and advocate in support of Sexual Assault Prevention and Response awareness month onboard Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme, California. NMCB-5 is homeported out of Port Hueneme. They train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

