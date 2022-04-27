Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spark Cell brings innovation to 175th Wing

    MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Winter, 175th Force Support Squadron commander and field grade officer advisor, speaks with Joe Grigg, CyberWinter Studios founder, about the best practices for the CyberWinter Studios program the 175th Wing will be using in the future. The CyberWinter Studios is the first funded program from the 175th Spark Cell. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Chris Schepers)

    This work, Spark Cell brings innovation to 175th Wing, by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Maryland

