U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Winter, 175th Force Support Squadron commander and field grade officer advisor, speaks with Joe Grigg, CyberWinter Studios founder, about the best practices for the CyberWinter Studios program the 175th Wing will be using in the future. The CyberWinter Studios is the first funded program from the 175th Spark Cell. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Chris Schepers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 04.30.2022 12:31 Photo ID: 7168604 VIRIN: 220427-Z-PA115-1001 Resolution: 4905x3215 Size: 7.84 MB Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spark Cell brings innovation to 175th Wing, by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.