Fleet and Family Support Center Poetry Slam Contest Winner

Capt. Matt Frauenzimmer, Commanding Officer of Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, presents a coin to YN2 Rodrigo Ruiz Guzman from Navy Reserve Forces Command, for being chosen as the winner of the Fleet and Family Support Center Poetry Slam Contest which raises awareness of the importance of sexual assault awareness and prevention.

