    Fleet and Family Support Center Poetry Slam Contest Winner

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada 

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads

    Capt. Matt Frauenzimmer, Commanding Officer of Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, presents a coin to YN2 Rodrigo Ruiz Guzman from Navy Reserve Forces Command, for being chosen as the winner of the Fleet and Family Support Center Poetry Slam Contest which raises awareness of the importance of sexual assault awareness and prevention.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet and Family Support Center Poetry Slam Contest Winner, by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fleet and Family Support Center
    FFSC
    sexual assault awareness
    SAAPM

