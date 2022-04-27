Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild Refuels KC-10

    Fairchild Refuels KC-10

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base refuels a KC-10 Extender during a First Term Airman Course incentive flight over California April 27, 2022. Airmen from Fairchild Air Force Base’s FTAC received an incentive flight to learn more about the KC-135 mission and its capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 17:45
    Photo ID: 7168057
    VIRIN: 220427-F-TG928-1016
    Resolution: 6300x4205
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild Refuels KC-10, by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Refueling
    KC-10
    KC-135
    Fairchild

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT