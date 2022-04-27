Fairchild Refuels KC-10

A KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base refuels a KC-10 Extender during a First Term Airman Course incentive flight over California April 27, 2022. Airmen from Fairchild Air Force Base’s FTAC received an incentive flight to learn more about the KC-135 mission and its capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 17:45
|Photo ID:
|7168057
|VIRIN:
|220427-F-TG928-1016
|Resolution:
|6300x4205
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
