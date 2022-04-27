A KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base refuels a KC-10 Extender during a First Term Airman Course incentive flight over California April 27, 2022. Airmen from Fairchild Air Force Base’s FTAC received an incentive flight to learn more about the KC-135 mission and its capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 17:45 Photo ID: 7168057 VIRIN: 220427-F-TG928-1016 Resolution: 6300x4205 Size: 1.51 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fairchild Refuels KC-10, by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.