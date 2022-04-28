U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield (center), NORAD and USNORTHCOM Command Senior Enlisted Leader, receives a question during a town hall meeting at San Diego, California, Apr. 28, 2022. Sgt. Maj. Porterfield toured the location and met with National Guard service members deployed in an active-duty status under USNORTHCOM. U.S. Northern Command is providing Mobile Surveillance Camera operators, Intelligence analysts, and aviation support operations to the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to secure the Southern border of the United States. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lerone Simmons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 17:28 Photo ID: 7168040 VIRIN: 220428-Z-IB888-023 Resolution: 4464x2976 Size: 3.84 MB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNORTHCOM CSEL Visits Southwest Border, by SFC Lerone Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.