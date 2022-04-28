Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNORTHCOM CSEL Visits Southwest Border

    USNORTHCOM CSEL Visits Southwest Border

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lerone Simmons 

    Joint Task Force North

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield (center), NORAD and USNORTHCOM Command Senior Enlisted Leader, receives a question during a town hall meeting at San Diego, California, Apr. 28, 2022. Sgt. Maj. Porterfield toured the location and met with National Guard service members deployed in an active-duty status under USNORTHCOM. U.S. Northern Command is providing Mobile Surveillance Camera operators, Intelligence analysts, and aviation support operations to the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to secure the Southern border of the United States. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lerone Simmons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 17:28
    Photo ID: 7168040
    VIRIN: 220428-Z-IB888-023
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNORTHCOM CSEL Visits Southwest Border, by SFC Lerone Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    southwest border mission SWB SWB10 joint task force north JTFN rfa22 james porterfield USMC Marine C

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT