Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent homeports at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent, a 154-foot Sentinel-class vessel, is homeported at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, Florida. Pablo Valent will operate throughout the Gulf of Mexico and the Florida Keys conducting drug and migrant interdictions; ports, waterways and coastal security operations; fisheries and environmental protection patrols; national defense missions; and search and rescue. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.
