    Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent homeports at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg

    FL, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent, a 154-foot Sentinel-class vessel, is homeported at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, Florida. Pablo Valent will operate throughout the Gulf of Mexico and the Florida Keys conducting drug and migrant interdictions; ports, waterways and coastal security operations; fisheries and environmental protection patrols; national defense missions; and search and rescue. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

