Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent, a 154-foot Sentinel-class vessel, is homeported at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, Florida. Pablo Valent will operate throughout the Gulf of Mexico and the Florida Keys conducting drug and migrant interdictions; ports, waterways and coastal security operations; fisheries and environmental protection patrols; national defense missions; and search and rescue. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 17:03 Photo ID: 7168012 VIRIN: 220417-G-G0107-001 Resolution: 8400x5594 Size: 9.16 MB Location: FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent homeports at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.