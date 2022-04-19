Maj. Gen. Maria B. Barrett Awards ceremony

Maj. Gen. Maria Barrett (right) received the Distinguished Service Medal from Army Cyber Command Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Stephen Fogarty (left), prior to the NETCOM Change of Command Ceremony, April 19, at Fort Huachuca, Ariz. Barrett relinquished command of NETCOM to Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank during the Change of Command Ceremony. Barrett will pin her third star and take command of ARCYBER May 3, 2022, at Fort Gordon, Ga.

