    Maj. Gen. Maria B. Barrett Awards ceremony

    SIERRA VISTA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Gordon Van Vleet 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    Maj. Gen. Maria Barrett (right) received the Distinguished Service Medal from Army Cyber Command Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Stephen Fogarty (left), prior to the NETCOM Change of Command Ceremony, April 19, at Fort Huachuca, Ariz. Barrett relinquished command of NETCOM to Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank during the Change of Command Ceremony. Barrett will pin her third star and take command of ARCYBER May 3, 2022, at Fort Gordon, Ga.

    Fort Huachuca
    NETCOM
    Tufts University
    ARCYBER
    Maj. Gen. Maria Barrett

