From left, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael L. Place, command surgeon, U.S. Army Pacific Command, U.S. Navy Adm. Pamala C. Miller, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command surgeon, and Col. Christopher T. Steele, commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22, pose for a photo during a tour at Larrakeyah Defence Precinct, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 28, 2022. Miller and Place visited Darwin to gain a better understanding of Australian medical capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kayla D. Treviño)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 00:54 Photo ID: 7166442 VIRIN: 220428-M-YL355-1007 Resolution: 4956x3304 Size: 2.79 MB Location: DARWIN, NT, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MRF-D 22: INDOPACOM visits Darwin, by Cpl Kayla Trevino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.