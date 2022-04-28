MRF-D 22: INDOPACOM visits Darwin

From left, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael L. Place, command surgeon, U.S. Army Pacific Command, U.S. Navy Adm. Pamala C. Miller, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command surgeon, and Col. Christopher T. Steele, commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22, pose for a photo during a tour at Larrakeyah Defence Precinct, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 28, 2022. Miller and Place visited Darwin to gain a better understanding of Australian medical capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kayla D. Treviño)
