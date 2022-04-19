Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promoted at the Top of the World

    AK, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jessica Vargas 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest

    Commander John Hiltz, Commanding Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pacific Northwest meritoriously promoted Engineman Second Class Tate Snow to Engineman First Class during a visit to Utqiagvik (formerly Barrow), Alaska. Utqiagvik is the northernmost city in the United States and one of the northernmost towns in the world. NTAG Pacific Northwest oversees Navy recruiting efforts in the states of Alaska, Idaho, Montana and Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jessica Vargas)

    Alaska

    Meritorious Promotion; Top of the World

    Pacific Northwest
    Meritorious Promotion
    Navy Recruiting
    NTAG PNW

