Commander John Hiltz, Commanding Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pacific Northwest meritoriously promoted Engineman Second Class Tate Snow to Engineman First Class during a visit to Utqiagvik (formerly Barrow), Alaska. Utqiagvik is the northernmost city in the United States and one of the northernmost towns in the world. NTAG Pacific Northwest oversees Navy recruiting efforts in the states of Alaska, Idaho, Montana and Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jessica Vargas)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 13:18
|Photo ID:
|7165533
|VIRIN:
|220419-N-IW288-0021
|Resolution:
|2647x3970
|Size:
|5.93 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Promoted at the Top of the World, by CPO Jessica Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaska
Meritorious Promotion; Top of the World
