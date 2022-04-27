Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Awareness and Resiliency: Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Snyder 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Staff Sgt. Kory Talbert, 332d Air Expeditionary Wing sexual assault response lead victims advocate and Capt. Allan Romero, 332d Air Expeditionary Wing sexual assault response coordinator, pose for a photo next to the SAPR t-wall at an undisclosed location April 27, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren M. Snyder)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 07:02
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    SAPR
    332d AEW
    SAPM

