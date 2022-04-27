Staff Sgt. Kory Talbert, 332d Air Expeditionary Wing sexual assault response lead victims advocate and Capt. Allan Romero, 332d Air Expeditionary Wing sexual assault response coordinator, pose for a photo next to the SAPR t-wall at an undisclosed location April 27, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren M. Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 07:02
|Photo ID:
|7164828
|VIRIN:
|220427-F-VI447-0006
|Resolution:
|3994x2657
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Awareness and Resiliency: Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month, by TSgt Lauren Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
