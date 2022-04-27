CHULA VISTA, Calif. (April 27, 2022) – Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Southwest Recruiters at Navy Recruiting Station Chula Vista wear denim in support of Denim Day, part of National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). Denim Day is the annual sexual assault awareness event that works to start conversations about the destructive attitudes surrounding sexual assault, such as victim blaming.

“Wearing denim is a great talking point for recruiters to bring SAAPM awareness to Future Sailors, applicants and to their friends and families,” said NTAG Southwest Commanding Officer Cmdr. David Yoon.

April 2022 saw the launch of the Department of Defense’s (DOD) STEP FORWARD campaign. This year’s theme, “STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate,” is a call to action for everyone in the Department to do their part to prevent sexual assault and encourage greater assistance seeking. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 19:00 Photo ID: 7164154 VIRIN: 220427-N-N0635-1002 Resolution: 2100x1587 Size: 2.53 MB Location: CHULA VISTA, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Southwest Celebrates Denim Day 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.