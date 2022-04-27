Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Southwest Celebrates Denim Day 2022

    CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest

    CHULA VISTA, Calif. (April 27, 2022) – Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Southwest Recruiters at Navy Recruiting Station Chula Vista wear denim in support of Denim Day, part of National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). Denim Day is the annual sexual assault awareness event that works to start conversations about the destructive attitudes surrounding sexual assault, such as victim blaming.
    “Wearing denim is a great talking point for recruiters to bring SAAPM awareness to Future Sailors, applicants and to their friends and families,” said NTAG Southwest Commanding Officer Cmdr. David Yoon.
    April 2022 saw the launch of the Department of Defense’s (DOD) STEP FORWARD campaign. This year’s theme, “STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate,” is a call to action for everyone in the Department to do their part to prevent sexual assault and encourage greater assistance seeking. (U.S. Navy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Southwest Celebrates Denim Day 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

