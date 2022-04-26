Lance Sewake, chief of PTA’s Directorate of Public Works; Lt. Col. Kevin Cronin, commander of Pohakuloa Training Area; Lt. Col. Eric Marshall, commander of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District; and Kimberly Nakasato, CEO of Nakasato Contracting LLC, untie the maile lei during a blessing ceremony at Pohakuloa Training Area, April 26.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 17:17 Photo ID: 7164068 VIRIN: 220426-A-WK601-199 Resolution: 1025x769 Size: 373.99 KB Location: HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maile lei untying during a blessing ceremony at Pohakuloa Training Area, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.