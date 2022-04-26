Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maile lei untying during a blessing ceremony at Pohakuloa Training Area

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Lance Sewake, chief of PTA’s Directorate of Public Works; Lt. Col. Kevin Cronin, commander of Pohakuloa Training Area; Lt. Col. Eric Marshall, commander of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District; and Kimberly Nakasato, CEO of Nakasato Contracting LLC, untie the maile lei during a blessing ceremony at Pohakuloa Training Area, April 26.

