Counter-small unmanned aircraft demo returns to Yuma Proving Ground

As unmanned aircraft technology proliferates, America’s adversaries are using even small systems similar to the one seen here to target Soldiers and critical infrastructure. The Joint C-sUAS Office (JCO), established in 2020 to tackle this threat, hosted two C-sUAS demonstrations at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) last year with the Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) to give industry the opportunity to show their latest technology to defeat these threats. The first two demonstrations were so successful that YPG was tapped again to host a third multi-week event in April 2022.

