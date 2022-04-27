Water flow test

Hunter Walasik, a contractor working with the 911th Civil Engineering Squadron, sprays water onto the flight line while testing the storm drainage system at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April 27, 2022. The 911th CES tested the storm water drainage system as part of their spill response planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

