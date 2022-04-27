Hunter Walasik, a contractor working with the 911th Civil Engineering Squadron, sprays water onto the flight line while testing the storm drainage system at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April 27, 2022. The 911th CES tested the storm water drainage system as part of their spill response planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 15:41
|Photo ID:
|7163778
|VIRIN:
|220427-F-UJ876-1020
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.2 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Water flow test, by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Department of Defense
C-17
DoD
Environmental
Pittsburgh
Globemaster III
Air Force Reserve
Airman Magazine
911th Airlift Wing
Air Force
Environment
"4th Air Force
911th Civil Engineering Squadron
LEAVE A COMMENT