B-2 Spirit performs flyover during NFL playoff game

B-2 Spirit pilots from Whiteman Air Force Base perform a flyover before the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, Jan. 23, 2022. B-2 crews perform flyovers as part of regularly scheduled training flights and to support community functions and government events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kelly C. Ferguson)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 09:48
|Photo ID:
|7162963
|VIRIN:
|220123-Z-CC252-1201
|Resolution:
|2700x1519
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Hometown:
|JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
|Hometown:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Hometown:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
B-2A Spirit
