B-2 Spirit pilots from Whiteman Air Force Base perform a flyover before the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, Jan. 23, 2022. B-2 crews perform flyovers as part of regularly scheduled training flights and to support community functions and government events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kelly C. Ferguson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 09:48 Photo ID: 7162963 VIRIN: 220123-Z-CC252-1201 Resolution: 2700x1519 Size: 2.9 MB Location: KANSAS CITY, MO, US Hometown: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Hometown: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-2 Spirit performs flyover during NFL playoff game, by A1C Kelly Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.