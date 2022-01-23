Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit performs flyover during NFL playoff game

    KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kelly Ferguson 

    131st Bomb Wing

    B-2 Spirit pilots from Whiteman Air Force Base perform a flyover before the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, Jan. 23, 2022. B-2 crews perform flyovers as part of regularly scheduled training flights and to support community functions and government events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kelly C. Ferguson)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 09:48
    Location: KANSAS CITY, MO, US 
    Hometown: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    Hometown: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
    Whiteman Air Force Base
    Missouri Air National Guard
    509th Bomb Wing
    131st Bomb Wing
    B-2 Spirit Bomber

