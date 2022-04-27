Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s Family Medicine Residency Program earns national award

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Michelle Cornell 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s Family Medicine Residency Program Director, Captain Elizabeth Leonard (left) and the Faculty Research Coordinator, Lieutenant Commander Joanne Gbenjo with the 2022 Research Competition “Outstanding Achievement in Scholarly Activity Award” from the Uniformed Services Academy of Family Physicians.

