Wyvern Fighter Team of the Week: 31st WSA XP

This Week’s Wyvern Fighter Team of the Week is the 31st Fighter Wing Staff Agencies plans and programs (XP) section. This team went above and beyond, leading Aviano’s number one priority of supporting our NATO allies and defending NATO’s eastern flank.



The XP team faces every emerging problem set presented to United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa and the 31st FW to professionally and deliberately provide commanders with informed, executable options.



With determination, they lead the execution of crisis operations and accomplished many different operations in support of NATO’s mission.



The team led Wing Operational and Crisis Action Planning operations then stood up enduring Wing Operations and established multiple forward operating locations. During which, they supported more than 770 hours of defensive counter air coverage and 24/7 tactical command and control and personnel recovery.



Additionally, the plans and programs team created a Distributed Wing Operation Center to improve ongoing operations at the primary facility, ensuring command and control of deployed personnel.



Furthermore, XP led the 31st FW Agile Combat Employment week furthering our ability to lead the theater in ACE capabilities.



Continue to pave the way, XP! Wyvern nation is proud to call this team one of our own!

