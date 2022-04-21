SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – U.S. Army Hawaii leaders, family members, coworkers and friends gathered at the Sgt. Smith Theater, here, April 20, to honor 40 community members who have spent countless hours volunteering their time serving Soldiers and their families.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 01:23
|Photo ID:
|7162666
|VIRIN:
|220420-A-WK601-988
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|6.66 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Volunteers honored for $658K worth of services, time, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT