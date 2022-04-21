Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteers honored for $658K worth of services, time

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – U.S. Army Hawaii leaders, family members, coworkers and friends gathered at the Sgt. Smith Theater, here, April 20, to honor 40 community members who have spent countless hours volunteering their time serving Soldiers and their families.

