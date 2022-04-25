Coast Guard stops uninspected passenger vessel off Marathon

A Coast Guard Station Marathon boarding team terminated the voyage of an 24-foot uninspected passenger vessel voyage carrying two passengers for hire near Stirrup Key, Marathon, Florida, April 25, 2022. During the safety boarding, the Boarding Team discovered the operator was not enrolled in a random drug testing program as required by 46 C.F.R. 16.230, and a Captain of the Port Order was issued requiring the vessel to immediately cease operations until it is in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

