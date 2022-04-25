Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard stops uninspected passenger vessel off Marathon

    MARATHON, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station Marathon boarding team terminated the voyage of an 24-foot uninspected passenger vessel voyage carrying two passengers for hire near Stirrup Key, Marathon, Florida, April 25, 2022. During the safety boarding, the Boarding Team discovered the operator was not enrolled in a random drug testing program as required by 46 C.F.R. 16.230, and a Captain of the Port Order was issued requiring the vessel to immediately cease operations until it is in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard stops uninspected passenger vessel off Marathon, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

