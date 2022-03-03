U.S. Navy corpsman Domingo Sosa wasn’t sure where to start or how to break into a new career field when he decided to transition into the civilian workforce. Luckily, the base where he was stationed, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, participated in theDomingo Sosa Employment Navigator and Partnership Pilot Program.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 18:27
|Photo ID:
|7162370
|VIRIN:
|220303-O-ZZ999-002
|Resolution:
|345x407
|Size:
|43.13 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, How a Navy Corpsman Landed an In-Demand Civilian Career, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
How a Navy Corpsman Landed an In-Demand Civilian Career
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT