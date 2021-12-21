Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Celebrating 35 Years of the National Veterans' Training Institute

    Celebrating 35 Years of the National Veterans' Training Institute

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Department of Labor

    This month the National Veterans’ Training Institute celebrates 35 years of helping veterans find meaningful employment. We’re reflecting on how NVTI has evolved over the past three and a half decades to better assist our veterans with the challenges they face in joining the workforce. (Graphic Courtesy National Veterans' Training Institute)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 18:08
    Photo ID: 7162329
    VIRIN: 211221-O-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 800x400
    Size: 94.14 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating 35 Years of the National Veterans' Training Institute, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Celebrating 35 Years of the National Veterans' Training Institute

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans
    Transition
    Civilian Workforce
    DOL VETS
    NVTI
    Federal Grant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT