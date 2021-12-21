This month the National Veterans’ Training Institute celebrates 35 years of helping veterans find meaningful employment. We’re reflecting on how NVTI has evolved over the past three and a half decades to better assist our veterans with the challenges they face in joining the workforce. (Graphic Courtesy National Veterans' Training Institute)
Celebrating 35 Years of the National Veterans' Training Institute
