Friday Mornings, Far-Off Glances

Senior Airman Alan McCoy, 8th Maintenance Squadron conventional maintenance technician, rests in a truck at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 22, 2022. The 8th Maintenance Group frequently tests mission effectiveness, based on how fast they can successfully arm and launch an F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby) (Image altered for operational security)

