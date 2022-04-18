Fort Sam Houston Memorial Services Detachment members receive Air Force Commander’s Public Service Award

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas - (From left) David Aubrey, Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery Director; Steven McCray, Memorial Services Detachment vice commander; Brig. Gen. Caroline M. Miller, 502nd Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio commander; Loreto "Manny" Mendoza, Memorial Services Detachment commander; and Gene Kuwik, MSD member, were recognized and awarded the Department of Air Force Commander’s Public Service Award at the 502nd ABW headquarters April 18. The detachment performs burial honors for all veterans interred at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. As of Dec. 31, 2021, the MSD has rendered honors at 41,523 funerals and more than 1,900 veteran’s funerals at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. U.S. Air Force photo by Olivia Mendoza Sencalar

