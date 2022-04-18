Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Sam Houston Memorial Services Detachment members receive Air Force Commander's Public Service Award

    Fort Sam Houston Memorial Services Detachment members receive Air Force Commander’s Public Service Award

    JBSA FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Olivia Mendoza Sencalar 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas - (From left) David Aubrey, Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery Director; Steven McCray, Memorial Services Detachment vice commander; Brig. Gen. Caroline M. Miller, 502nd Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio commander; Loreto "Manny" Mendoza, Memorial Services Detachment commander; and Gene Kuwik, MSD member, were recognized and awarded the Department of Air Force Commander’s Public Service Award at the 502nd ABW headquarters April 18. The detachment performs burial honors for all veterans interred at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. As of Dec. 31, 2021, the MSD has rendered honors at 41,523 funerals and more than 1,900 veteran’s funerals at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. U.S. Air Force photo by Olivia Mendoza Sencalar

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 17:39
    Photo ID: 7160013
    VIRIN: 220418-F-AR004-119
    Resolution: 4480x3414
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: JBSA FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sam Houston Memorial Services Detachment members receive Air Force Commander’s Public Service Award, by Olivia Mendoza Sencalar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
    MSD
    Department of Air Force Commander’s Public Service Award
    Memorial Services Detachment

