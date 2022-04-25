Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Lt. Kristina Bean wins a Sexual Harassment and Assault Prevention Essay Contest

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Inkyeong Yun 

    549th Hospital Center/Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital

    1st Lt. Kristina Bean (right), a registered nurse in Medical Surgical Unit, receives the coin of excellence from Col. Huy Luu (left), the 549th HC/BDAACH commander, for winning the 549th HC/BDAACH Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month essay contest on April 25, 2022.

