    Nebraska National Guard wildfire fight

    HAYES CENTER, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska Army National Guard firefighters, Staff Sgt. Gage Boyce and Spc. Seth Miller, work the edges of a burned area using a M1158 HEMTT-based Water Tender (HEWATT) near Hayes Center, Neb., April 24, 2022, extinguishing hot spots and prevent reignition. The National Guard activated 26 Soldiers and 6 Airmen with ground and aerial firefighting assets at the request of local authorities and direction of Governor Pete Ricketts after several wildfires ignited in southern and western Nebraska the previous day. Photo courtesy of Capt. Joshua Miller.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
