    Combined Maritime Forces, CTF 153

    BAHRAIN

    04.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anita Chebahtah  

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    Combined Maritime Forces is the world's largest multinational naval partnership committed to maritime security and upholding international rules-based order in the Middle East. Egypt became the 34th member-nation last year and the partnership launched its fourth task force, Combined Task Force 153, April 17, demonstrating CMF's continued commitment to safeguarding regional waters through international cooperation. (U.S. Navy Illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.24.2022 02:21
    Photo ID: 7157357
    VIRIN: 220419-N-ZA692-1002
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: BH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Maritime Forces, CTF 153, by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    5th Fleet
    CMF
    C5F

