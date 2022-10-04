Combined Maritime Forces, CTF 153

Combined Maritime Forces is the world's largest multinational naval partnership committed to maritime security and upholding international rules-based order in the Middle East. Egypt became the 34th member-nation last year and the partnership launched its fourth task force, Combined Task Force 153, April 17, demonstrating CMF's continued commitment to safeguarding regional waters through international cooperation. (U.S. Navy Illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

