Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HSC-9 TRIDENTS

    HSC-9 TRIDENTS

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley McDowell  

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Robert Nilson, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, assigned to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, embarked on USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), monitors the elevation of an MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter as it goes into a hover, April 14, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.23.2022 06:05
    Photo ID: 7156979
    VIRIN: 220416-N-OH637-1091
    Resolution: 4635x3311
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: US
    Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-9 TRIDENTS, by PO3 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    HSC-9
    US Navy
    GRF
    TRIDENTS
    CONAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT