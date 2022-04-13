Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Robert Nilson, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, assigned to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, embarked on USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), monitors the elevation of an MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter as it goes into a hover, April 14, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2022 06:05
|Photo ID:
|7156979
|VIRIN:
|220416-N-OH637-1091
|Resolution:
|4635x3311
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HSC-9 TRIDENTS, by PO3 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
