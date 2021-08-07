Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helicopter drops water on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 8, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California

    Helicopter drops water on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 8, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California

    CHILCOOT, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paula Macomber 

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A helicopter drops water on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 8, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California. In addition to other resources, three Air National Guard C-130s--two from Nevada and one from California will assist in battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in Northern California, The USDA Forest Service activated the MAFFS-equipped Air Force C-130 aircraft through a DoD request for assistance. The current activation runs through July 26, 2021.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 16:29
    Photo ID: 7156546
    VIRIN: 210708-F-WU657-1042
    Resolution: 2738x1825
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: CHILCOOT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helicopter drops water on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 8, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California, by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Modular airborne fire fighting system (MAFFS)

    MAFFS AEG

