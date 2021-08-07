A helicopter drops water on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 8, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California. In addition to other resources, three Air National Guard C-130s--two from Nevada and one from California will assist in battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in Northern California, The USDA Forest Service activated the MAFFS-equipped Air Force C-130 aircraft through a DoD request for assistance. The current activation runs through July 26, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 16:29
|Photo ID:
|7156546
|VIRIN:
|210708-F-WU657-1042
|Resolution:
|2738x1825
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|CHILCOOT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Helicopter drops water on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 8, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California, by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Modular airborne fire fighting system (MAFFS)
LEAVE A COMMENT