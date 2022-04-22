South Atlantic Division stands ready for upcoming hurricane season

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division hosted a Hurricane Exercise where leaders from around Atlanta, FEMA Region IV and the state came together to run through a storm scenario, April 21 and 22."We are prepared and ready to respond to a hurricane," said Brig. Gen. Jason Kelly, South Atlantic Division commander. "Assisting our local communities is one of our primary missions and shows the value that the Army Corps of Engineers brings to the Nation and to the region."

